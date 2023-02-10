The announcement comes after the sport’s governing body indicated that all Ulster road races, short circuit meetings and trials events had been cancelled this year due to soaring insurance costs.

In a statement on Friday, the motorcycling union said it was now seeking to put a ‘rescue package’ in place.

MCUI chairman John Dillon said: “We cannot afford the premium hikes but nor can we afford to stop the events.

“Members of the MCUI (UC) board and I are now urgently pursuing a series of options and sources including the launch of a crowdfunding campaign.”

Insurance has risen from a cost of £170,000 in 2022 to £410,000 this year.

The MCUI (UC) says that clubs will be prepared to cover some of the increase through additional sponsorship and increased entry fees, but predicts a shortfall over more than £200,000.

An insurance excess of £300,000 has also been introduced this year against any claims, leaving the body needing to raise up to £500,000.

The statement said that the Ulster Centre was ‘confident’ this amount could be reduced ‘through renegotiation with the insurers’, and added that ‘clubs are also happy to pay some of the increased insurance costs’.

Dillon added: “If racing doesn’t take place in 2023, not only will it be nearly impossible to bring it back in 2024, we will also lose the new riders coming through the ranks.

“There has been a groundswell of support from across all sections of the media and it is clear that we have the support of all race fans making the option of crowdfunding a real option to save our sport.

“Additionally, it will become increasingly difficult for the MCUI(UC) to provide licences and insurance cover for existing riders to compete overseas (UK mainland, Europe and Worldwide) because of revenue losses.

“Motorcycle racing, especially road racing, is unique on the island of Ireland. It is part of our culture and heritage and we’ve been racing on roads for over 100 years.

“MCUI (UC) licence holders have always and continue to punch well above their weight and we are proud to have many world champions that come from Northern Ireland.

“These world champions, the likes of Joey Dunlop and more recently Jonathan Rea are ambassadors not only for our sport but for Northern Ireland as well.”

The motorcycling union estimates the economic benefit of race events in Northern Ireland to be in the region of £15-20million, with the North West 200 alone bringing in close to £13million.

On Friday, the NW200 organisers said they still intended to try and run the event as planned from May 9-13.

A statement from Coleraine and District Motor Club said: “Yesterday the sport’s governing body, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (UC), announced the cancellation of all motorcycle sporting events in Northern Ireland this year. But the organisers of the NW200 have not given up the fight.

