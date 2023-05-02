News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
5 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
5 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
7 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
7 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
8 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

MCUI (Ulster Centre) says 'extensive details' of insurance cover provided to Ulster Grand Prix after cancellation claim

MCUI (Ulster Centre) chairman John Dillon claims ‘extensive details’ of the insurance cover in place for Northern Ireland motorcycling events this year were issued to Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 2nd May 2023, 20:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 20:41 BST

Last week, the Dundrod Club said it was unable to proceed with plans to run the Ulster Grand Prix in August this year because of failed attempts to obtain a copy of the public liability insurance policy from the governing body.

The club also said the issue had been ‘compounded further’ by ‘ongoing uncertainty around funding for the event from Tourism NI’, saying there had been no indication relating to whether or not an application for funding had been successful, or ‘what level of support the UGP might be eligible to receive’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Tourism NI said approval was in place to provide funding once two issues had been ‘addressed satisfactorily’, including clarification on insurance cover and financial viability.

Peter Hickman (Trooper Triumph) leads Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Yamaha) in the Supersport class at the Ulster Grand Prix when the event was last held in 2019 at DundrodPeter Hickman (Trooper Triumph) leads Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Yamaha) in the Supersport class at the Ulster Grand Prix when the event was last held in 2019 at Dundrod
Peter Hickman (Trooper Triumph) leads Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Yamaha) in the Supersport class at the Ulster Grand Prix when the event was last held in 2019 at Dundrod
Most Popular

In the latest development, MCUI (UC) chairman Dillon has now refuted the claim made by the Dundrod Club relating to insurance.

In a statement, he said: “While it is indeed sad news that the Ulster Grand Prix promoted by the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club has been cancelled, it is disappointing that the above club has attempted to place the blame for this announcement towards the MCUI UC and others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The MCUI UC can confirm, the Dundrod club were issued insurance documents with extensive details of cover… from our current insurers four weeks ago.

“With events already held on circuits, [the] Cookstown 100 and the upcoming North West 200, the same documents were provided to these promoting clubs, and furthermore accepted and approved by various councils, government departments and other organisations (of which are the exact same organisations the Dundrod club would be in contact with).

“It leaves the content within the Dundrod club’s statement extremely questionable as to the reasoning behind the cancellation of this year’s event.”

Mr Dillon said the Dundrod Club’s statement could have a negative impact on efforts to obtain insurance cover next year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The MCUI UC secured an insurance policy for 2023 with one of the top, leading reputable insurance companies globally within the motorsports industry,” the statement continued.

“Dundrod were included just like all other promoting clubs and were in possession of documents to show this and extensive cover provided, just like other promoters.

“With limited insurance companies now available or willing to offer insurance cover for motorcycle racing events, this statement from the Dundrod club, of which has caused speculation and negativity… will no doubt make getting cover in place for all events in 2024 even more difficult if not impossible.”

The Ulster Grand Prix was last held in 2019 before the Dundrod Club ran into financial difficulties, accumulating debts in the region of £300,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Ulster Grand Prix cancelled for fourth consecutive year
Related topics:Northern Ireland