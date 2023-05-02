Last week, the Dundrod Club said it was unable to proceed with plans to run the Ulster Grand Prix in August this year because of failed attempts to obtain a copy of the public liability insurance policy from the governing body.

The club also said the issue had been ‘compounded further’ by ‘ongoing uncertainty around funding for the event from Tourism NI’, saying there had been no indication relating to whether or not an application for funding had been successful, or ‘what level of support the UGP might be eligible to receive’.

However, Tourism NI said approval was in place to provide funding once two issues had been ‘addressed satisfactorily’, including clarification on insurance cover and financial viability.

Peter Hickman (Trooper Triumph) leads Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Yamaha) in the Supersport class at the Ulster Grand Prix when the event was last held in 2019 at Dundrod

In the latest development, MCUI (UC) chairman Dillon has now refuted the claim made by the Dundrod Club relating to insurance.

In a statement, he said: “While it is indeed sad news that the Ulster Grand Prix promoted by the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club has been cancelled, it is disappointing that the above club has attempted to place the blame for this announcement towards the MCUI UC and others.

“The MCUI UC can confirm, the Dundrod club were issued insurance documents with extensive details of cover… from our current insurers four weeks ago.

“With events already held on circuits, [the] Cookstown 100 and the upcoming North West 200, the same documents were provided to these promoting clubs, and furthermore accepted and approved by various councils, government departments and other organisations (of which are the exact same organisations the Dundrod club would be in contact with).

“It leaves the content within the Dundrod club’s statement extremely questionable as to the reasoning behind the cancellation of this year’s event.”

Mr Dillon said the Dundrod Club’s statement could have a negative impact on efforts to obtain insurance cover next year.

“The MCUI UC secured an insurance policy for 2023 with one of the top, leading reputable insurance companies globally within the motorsports industry,” the statement continued.

“Dundrod were included just like all other promoting clubs and were in possession of documents to show this and extensive cover provided, just like other promoters.

“With limited insurance companies now available or willing to offer insurance cover for motorcycle racing events, this statement from the Dundrod club, of which has caused speculation and negativity… will no doubt make getting cover in place for all events in 2024 even more difficult if not impossible.”

The Ulster Grand Prix was last held in 2019 before the Dundrod Club ran into financial difficulties, accumulating debts in the region of £300,000.

