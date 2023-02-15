​Spiralling insurance costs have put the Ulster motorcycling season in jeopardy, with the sport’s governing body – the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) – announcing last Thursday night that all road races, short circuit and trials events had been cancelled.

However, efforts are ongoing behind the scenes to find a solution for the North West 200, which will be officially launched tonight in Coleraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crowdfunding campaign organised by the MCUI (UC) is also up and running in a last-ditch effort to raise enough money to offset soaring public liability premiums, with insurance for all Northern Ireland motorcycle events in 2023 – excluding motocross – rising from £170,000 to approximately £410,000.

The North West 200's Mervyn Whyte (left) with Clerk of the Course Stanleigh Murray.

With time running out, Whyte says it is imperative that the situation is resolved within the ‘next few weeks’.

“The problem now is that it’s February and our backs are against the wall because we’re so far down the road,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have serious planning done around the North West 200 and our hospitality on the Saturday is sold out, and we have about 50 per cent of hospitality sold on the Thursday night. We have also sold some 2,000 grandstand seats out of 4,500.

“We’re looking at a few options to see if we can pull something out of the bag,” he added.

“I’ve been involved with the North West for 50 years so that’s my priority and we all have to look after our own events to ensure that they run.

“But in no way am I shunning the Ulster Centre in any way in their attempts and there has been a good response so far to the crowdfunding campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a bit of hope and a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel, so we will see what the next days and weeks bring,” Whyte said.

“But it needs to be pulled together soon because we’re deep into the planning and entries are coming in thick and fast.”

The North West 200 is due to take place from May 9-13.