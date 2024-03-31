Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ballymoney man pulled clear in race two and went on to win by 5.6s from Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha), who made a late pass on McAdoo Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy to swoop for second place.

Dunlop is preparing for the 2024 road racing season, when he could potentially overtake his legendary uncle Joey as the most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT.

The Ulster rider set a new 130mph lap record in the Supersport class at the TT in 2023 on his Yamaha R6, but Dunlop may now opt to ride the British Triumph 765 machine as he bids to make history this year.

Michael Dunlop on his MD Racing Triumph 765 RS at Bishopscourt in Co Down

He bagged a four-timer at the TT last summer, including a coveted win in the Superbike race when he set his fastest lap at 135mph.

The 25-time TT winner finished a close third in the first Supersport race at Bishopscourt behind McGreevy and Cork’s Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) after a thrilling race-long battle.

Dunlop is entered for Easter Monday’s ‘Big 3 Series’ Ulster Superbike meeting at Kirkistown on the Ards Peninsula, which is promoted by the Belfast and District Motorcycle Club.

The line-up also includes Enkalon Trophy winner Ryan Gibson, Ulster Superbike championship leader Jonny Campbell, Sweeney, Brian McCormack, Dean McMaster, Irishman Browne, McGreevy, Ross Irwin and Christian Elkin.

Jeremy McWilliams is also expected to compete at the event on the J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha R6 and Bayview Hotel Paton machines.

The former Grand Prix winner will use the event for time on both machines ahead of next month’s North West 200.