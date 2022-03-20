Michael Dunlop breaks cover on PBM Ducati in two-day test at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit

Dunlop was joined at the Co Down track by British Superbike rider Josh Brookes, although big-name signing Tom Sykes – who replaces Christian Iddon in Paul Bird’s squad – was not present.

Bishopscourt circuit manager Roy Biggerstaff said the PBM duo made the most of the dry and sunny weather at the weekend as they clocked up the miles on the Italian machines.

Ballymoney man Dunlop, the third most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT with 19 victories, will ride a factory-supported PBM Ducati in the Superbike and Senior races at the TT. The 32-year-old will also compete on the machine at the North West 200, which returns this spring from May 10-14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Dunlop first tested the PBM Ducati Panigale at Jerez in March 2020.

He was originally due to ride the Panigale V4R for Paul Bird at the major road races in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, scuppering his plans.

Dunlop is renowned for winning TT races for a series of manufacturers around the Mountain Course – including Honda, BMW, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha and Paton – and this latest challenge is one he will relish as he attempts to add another string to his bow with victory on the Ducati in June.

Dunlop previously worked with Bird in the past, teaming up in 2011 when he won the Superstock race on a PBM-prepared Kawasaki for his maiden big-bike success at the TT.

It is understood Dunlop will participate in the upcoming BSB tests prior to his first outing on the roads on the Ducati at the North West in less than two months’ time.

Josh Brookes on the PBM MCE Ducati Panigale during a private test at Bishopscourt in Co Down. Picture: Derek Wilson.

He raced BMW S1000RR machinery in the Superbike class for Northern Ireland’s Tyco BMW team in the two seasons prior to the worldwide coronavirus crisis, winning an emotional Superbike TT in 2018 following the death of his team-mate, Manxman Dan Kneen, in practice.

Dunlop returned to the roads at Armoy last July for the first time since the 2019 Classic TT.

In front of his home fans, he produced a virtuoso performance, claiming a sensational five-timer and a record ninth victory in the headline ‘Race of Legends’ event on the TAS Racing BMW M1000RR. He also shattered his 2013 outright lap record with a new benchmark of 106.945mph.

****************************************

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.