Michael Dunlop confirmed among star-studded guest list as Irish Motorcyclist of Year set to be crowned in Belfast

Ulster motorcycling’s biggest names will congregate in Belfast on Friday night when the 2023 Irish Motorcyclist of the Year will be crowned from a shortlist of seven contenders.
Published 19th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, 25-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop and leading British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin are among the star-studded line-up at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The trio are major contenders for the coveted Joey Dunlop trophy along with British Superstock 1000 champion Richard Kerr, 29-time North West 200 winner Alastair Seeley, Ulster Superbike and Supersport champion Jason Lynn and enduro ace Jordan Scott.

World Superbike king Rea has won the top accolade more times than any other rider, lifting the trophy for a record ninth time following his runner-up finish in the 2021 championship, surpassing motorcycle road racing legend and five-time TT Formula 1 world champion Joey Dunlop’s eight wins.

Michael Dunlop, the second most successful rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT, is among the contenders for the 2023 Irish Motorcyclist of the Year award in Belfast

Last year, Carrickfergus man Irwin etched his name onto the silverware for the first time after finishing second in the British Superbike Championship.

Irwin also became the fastest newcomer ever at the TT with a lap in excess of 129mph in 2022 and sealed another Superbike double at the North West 200.

The 33-year-old, who holds strong claims once more after again finishing second in the BSB series – this time by only half-a-point – said the annual gala bash was ‘something special’.

“I think it’s the best sporting evening that I go to,” said Irwin, who extended his run of NW200 victories to eight last May in the Superbike class.

“I’ve been to various functions and while they’re always good nights, when you can bring world championship level riders, world level riders of road racing, top riders from all disciplines including dirt and circuits, the top female competitors and the best teams; it’s just something special.

“You also have legends of the sport who get inducted into the hall of fame and you’re in a room full of everyone who makes motorbike racing probably happen, in one sense.

“You are amongst race officials, medics, riders and their families, press – it’s a brilliant evening and I love it; it’s one of my favourite evenings of the whole year. I’d love to win it again.”

A dozen awards will be presented, including the prestigious Hall of Fame, Services to Motorcycling and Special Achievement.

Presented by Stephen Watson and Keith Huewen, the ceremony will be streamed by Greenlight Television via their online platform KingoftheRoads.tv.

The live coverage will begin at approximately 9pm and can be accessed at www.kingoftheroads.tv/irish-motorbike-awards

