The 25-time Isle of Man TT winner will ride the Crendon Honda Fireblade alongside BSB regular Charlie Nesbitt.

Owens remains out of action after breaking his wrist in a crash at Thruxton in August.

Hawk Racing team manager Steve Hicken said Ulsterman Dunlop had played a central role in helping to develop the Fireblade this season after the team’s switch to Honda machinery from Suzuki.

Michael Dunlop will ride the Crendon by Hawk Racing Honda in the British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park this weekend. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

“We have a great relationship with Michael and, with Josh still unavailable, it was only natural for us to invite him back for a ride,” said Hicken.

“He’s recognised as one of the biggest names in road racing, but Michael has also played a valuable part in our Bennetts BSB season, riding in the early rounds in preparation for the roads campaign and helping to improve the bike every time he’s been with us.