Former three-time Solo champion Dean Harrison will also return to the ‘Friendly Races’ on the DAO Racing Kawasaki.

Ulsterman Dunlop, fresh from a fantastic four-timer at the Isle of Man TT, will line-up on the Hawk Racing Honda at the Billown course on the Isle of Man as he bids to add to the solo crowns he won in 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old was back to his best in the big bike class at the TT in June, where Dunlop won the Superbike TT and set his fastest ever laps around the Mountain Course, breaking the 135mph barrier.

Michael Dunlop on the Hawk Racing Honda at the Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop became the second most successful rider in history at the TT with 25 victories, one less than his uncle Joey.

The popular Manx meeting, being held for the 68th time, will take place from July 10-13.

Yorkshireman Jamie Coward is another top contender on the KTS Racing/Steadplan machines while Cork’s Mike Browne – a podium finisher in the first Supertwin race at the TT – will be aiming to make his mark for Dungannon team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan will ride the PreZ Racing bikes, Dominic Herbertson leads the charge for the Dafabet Racing team and Rob Hodson will ride for Robin Croft’s SMT Racing outfit.

Skerries man Michael Sweeney, injured in a crash at the North West 200, is set to make his comeback along with Manx prospect Nathan Harrison, who was also hurt in a spill at the North West, which ruled him out of his coveted Honda Racing UK ride at the TT.

A total of 15 races will be held around the 4.25-mile course, where practice commences on Monday evening, July 10 from 6.05pm to 9.40pm.

Final practice will be held on Tuesday, July 11, when the first two races are scheduled to run from 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad