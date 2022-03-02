Michael Dunlop confirmed on PBM Ducati for Isle of Man TT return

Michael Dunlop on the PBM Ducati V4. Picture: Double Red.

The Ballymoney man was due to ride a Panigale V4 RR for the top-flight British Superbike team at the major road races in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Dunlop, who has 19 TT wins, will ride a factory-supported PBM Ducati in the Superbike and Senior races at the TT. The 32-year-old will also compete on the machine at the North West 200 in May.

Team owner Paul Bird previously worked with Joey Dunlop in 2000, when the Irish road racing legend famously won the Formula One race at the TT, weeks before his tragic death in a racing accident in Estonia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2011, PBM provided Dunlop with a Kawasaki ZX-10R when he won the 2011 Superstock TT as the duo linked up for the first time.

John Mowatt, PBM Team Co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted to be able to fulfil our promise and commitment to Michael albeit two years later than we had hoped.

“We are thrilled to be contesting the major road races with Michael onboard the PBM Ducati and are hopeful of adding to both his and our considerable list of successes.”

Dunlop will ride his own machinery in the Supersport and Superstock classes under his MD Racing banner.

-------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.