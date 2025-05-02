Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Michael Dunlop is entered on a BMW for the Superbike and Superstock races at next week’s Briggs Equipment North West 200, writes.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ballymoney man is seeking a first victory at the north coast road race since 2016, when he won a Superbike race on the Hawk Racing BMW S1000RR.

Dunlop won the Superbike race at the Cookstown 100 last weekend on a BMW M1000RR after earlier making a winning debut on his new Ducati Panigale V2 in the Supersport race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old is entered on the Ducati for the Supersport races at the North West, which takes place from May 7-10, and is listed among the Supertwin entries on a Paton.

Michael Dunlop won the feature Superbike race at the Cookstown 100 on his MD Racing BMW M1000RR. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Dunlop tested the BMW at the Oulton Park British Superbike test before going straight to the Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone for the first Irish road race of the season.

He also rode a BMW M1000RR for Team LRP Poland in the Le Mans 24-Hour Endurance World Championship race in France last month.

The Ballymoney man has raced a Honda Fireblade prepared by Hawk Racing for the past two seasons, winning the Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT in 2023 and setting his fastest ever lap around the Mountain Course on the machine last year at 135.970mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunlop made his history at the TT last June after surpassing his uncle Joey’s record of 26 wins to set a new benchmark of 29, winning both Supersport and Supertwin races for a second consecutive four-timer.

“We've a bit of work to do with the Superbike, we were left high and dry a little bit and we're working hard to get it done,” Dunlop said at Cookstown.

“Hopefully we get out on it very shortly and at the North West put a show on and then leads us on to the TT.”

Speaking during the TT Podcast Live launch event on Sunday, Dunlop said his team was “under a bit of pressure”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Don’t get me wrong, they’re under a bit of pressure because it’s hard,” he said.

“The boys like to have the bike there, familiarise themselves, because obviously last year I was on a Honda ’stocker.

“It’s very clear to be seen that I’ve been out on a BMW, as close as yesterday [at the Cookstown 100].