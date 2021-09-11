Michael Dunlop 'getting there' with Dynavolt Triumph at Silverstone

The 19-time Isle of Man TT winner took up the opportunity to fill in for injured American rider Brandon Paasch in the British Supersport class.

Dunlop, who misses this weekend’s Cookstown 100 road races as a result, is now the sole rider in the team after Kyle Smith crashed on Friday afternoon, fracturing his pelvis.

He was 15th on the combined time sheets on Friday and the Ballymoney man says he spent the first day at Silverstone adapting to the characteristics of the three-cylinder machine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Dunlop on the Dynavolt Triumph at Silverstone. Picture: David Yeomans Photography.

“First day out on the Dynavolt Triumph,” said Dunlop.

“It’s been tricky, this morning was wet, trying to learn a brand new motorbike but the second session we got a dry run and we started to learn what the bike is starting to do.

“It’s been hard trying to adapt from the four to the three cylinder but we’re getting there and the team are working hard.

“It’s a great opportunity, just hopefully work harder tomorrow.”

The Dynavolt Triumph team is run by Simon Buckmaster’s PTR outfit. Dunlop previously worked with Buckmaster at the Isle of Man TT, enjoying success on the PTR-prepared Honda in the Supersport class in 2013.