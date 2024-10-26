Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans turned out in their droves in Ballymoney on Saturday to honour Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop at a special homecoming event.

Hosted by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Dunlop led a parade through the town centre on Saturday evening, arriving at Townhead Street, where two of his TT-winning machines were on display outside Ballymoney Town Hall.

The event was held to mark his record-breaking exploits at the TT in June, where the 35-year-old equalled his famous uncle Joey’s record of 26 wins, which had stood since 2000, before adding another three victories as part of a fantastic quadruple to become the most successful racer ever at the world’s top road racing event with 29 triumphs.

Dunlop said it was an ‘honour’ to be able to celebrate his ahievements with his fans.

Michael Dunlop, the most successful rider ever in the history of the Isle of Man TT with 29 wins, celebrates with fans at a special homecoming event in Ballymoney on Saturday

"It was a real honour and a privilege to be here this evening to celebrate alongside my incredible fans in my hometown.

“Being able to surpass Joey’s record has been the highlight of my career so far – every road racer aspired to beat him and it means a lot to me on a personal level that I was the one who was able to do it. Whatever comes next for me, that will always be a special moment.

"I would like to thank Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for organising this event and to all my family, friends and supporters who came out tonight to share this unforgettable moment with me.”

Fans had the opportunity to take part in a Q&A session with Dunlop on Saturday as he reflected on his milestone wins at the TT, before a special reception for invited guests was held in the town hall.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council hosted a homecoming event for Michael Dunlop on Saturday after his TT record success this year. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Dunlop also opened a new exhibition in Ballymoney Museum, showcasing a series of fascinating items and photographs from his illustrious TT career.

The homecoming event was due to be rounded off by a spectacular fireworks display set off by Michael at Ballymoney Showgrounds on Saturday night on an evening to remember in the Co Antrim town, which is synonymous with the legendary Dunlop name.

Councillor Bill Kennedy MBE said: “It’s great to see Michael being recognised by his own town and his home council – he fully deserves it because he’s had a tremendous career and he has worked very hard to get to where he is at.

“There are top road racers from all over the world, since 1949 and maybe before, who have been world champions but never won a TT – and many have tried.

Michael Dunlop opened a new exhibition showcasing his road racing success at Ballymoney Museum on Saturday.

“It’s a tremendous achievement for any rider to win one TT in their career, but to win 29 is outstanding, and Michael is a very special talent that you only see once in a lifetime.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, said Dunlop had bolstered the legacy of one of Northern Ireland’s most revered sporting families.

“The Dunlop name is synonymous with road racing success and with his latest wins at the 2024 Isle of Man TT, Michael has not only cemented his legendary status, but he has also bolstered the legacy of the Dunlop dynasty,” he said.

