Michael Dunlop candidly admits he is not the “most approachable” rider in the paddock but says his character has been shaped by the soaring highs and devastating lows he has experienced throughout his career.

The 35-year-old won the main Irish Motorcyclist of the Year honour at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast on Friday, where he was also named International Road Racer of the Year.

Dunlop enjoyed a memorable 2024, winning four races at the Isle of Man TT to break his uncle Joey’s tally of 26 wins, raising the bar to 29 victories.

The 35-year-old makes no apologies for his approach and says he is like ‘Marmite’.

Michael Dunlop became the most successful rider in history at the Isle of Man TT in 2024 with 29 victories

“Due to my family history I’m not the most approachable person,” said Dunlop, who lost his father Robert to the sport in 2008 – eight years after his uncle Joey’s death in Estonia – and his brother William in a racing accident in 2018.

“I’ve been through it all and I’m a bit like Marmite, you either like me or you don’t.

“I’ve been through so much that I don’t really give a sh*t if you don’t like me and I know that doesn’t suit everybody, but the people that do know me know that I’m as straight as a die.

“I’m a unique character, I’m hard work – there’s no doubt about it – but if you don’t like me I’m not that bothered.

Michael Dunlop celebrates his success at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards with his team and supporters at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast

“I’m a rare character but at the end of the day my family name is my biggest goal.”

Dunlop, though, said he appreciated the reaction to his record-breaking TT success last year and thanked everyone who had wished him well.

“There’s a lot of crooks in this job and whether they love me or hate me, this year people have been really respectful,” he said.

I’d like to thank everybody who’s clapped their hands because we’ve achieved something that’s stood for 24 years.

“My uncle Joey was a massive part of road racing and obviously to break that has taken me to the next level.”