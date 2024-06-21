Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Dunlop will join fellow former Solo Champions Davey Todd and Dean Harrison in an impressive line-up at next month’s 69th Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Southern 100 Road Races.

Ulsterman Dunlop will be bidding to win the coveted silverware in the blue riband race for a fourth time after his previous successes in 2011, 2012 and 2016.

The Ballymoney man heads to the Billown course as the most successful rider in TT history after his four wins earlier this month gave him 29 victories in total, three more than his uncle Joey’s previous benchmark of 26 wins, which stood for 24 years.

The popular road race on the Isle of Man was cancelled last year following the tragic deaths of Republic of Ireland rider Alan Conor and an event marshal following an incident at the conclusion of a Superbike qualifying session.

Michael Dunlop will ride the Hawk Racing Honda at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man in July

Joining Dunlop on the grid from July 8-11 is Saltburn man Todd, who claimed his first wins at the TT this month.

The 28-year-old will ride the Milwaukee BMW as he targets a second solo crown following his maiden triumph in the headline race in 2022.

Honda’s Harrison also holds strong claims at the 4.25-mile course and like Dunlop is a three-time Solo Champion, securing the spoils in three successive years between 2017 to 2019.

Yorkshireman Jamie Coward will be aiming to upset the established order and is a key contender on the KTS Racing Honda, while a quality line-up also features southern Irishman Mike Browne on the IN Competition Aprilia and England’s Dominic Herbertson, who will ride for Northern Ireland team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing.

Paul Jordan from Magherafelt is another leading name on the Jackson Racing Honda and Michael Sweeney makes his return to Billown on his MJR BMW.

Manx riders Nathan Harrison and Joe Yeardsley will be eager to make their mark and Rob Hodson is entered on another Honda Fireblade.

The action commences on Monday evening, July 8 from 6.05pm with practice and continues on Tuesday evening (July 9) with final practice, plus two races commencing at 8pm.

