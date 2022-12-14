The Ulster road racer enjoyed one of his best years at the Isle of Man TT when he last rode in an official capacity for Honda in 2013, when he clinched a four-timer.

During a memorable week on the island, the Ballymoney man became the first rider in a decade to beat Mountain master John McGuinness in a straight Superbike shootout, with Dunlop emerging victorious in the opening Superbike TT.

The duo were team-mates in the Honda TT Legends squad and could potentially link up again next year for Honda Racing UK, following confirmation Davey Todd will remain in Clive Padgett’s team on the Milenco Honda machines.

Michael Dunlop won both Supersport races at the Isle of Man TT this year to move onto 21 victories.

The departure of Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin has left a vacant seat alongside McGuinness and 21-time TT winner Dunlop – whose race-winning pedigree of the current crop of TT riders is matched only by McGuinness – is a prime candidate.

Dunlop – who also won both Supersport races and the Superstock event on his own MD Racing Honda machines in 2013 – already has some experience of the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, which he rode under his own banner in Superstock trim this year.

However, one sticking point could be his preferred machine of choice for the Supersport class.

This year, Dunlop rode his Carl Cox-backed Yamaha R6 to a TT double, setting a new lap record in the process of 129.475mph and shattering his 2018 lap record of 129.197mph, which he set on a CBR600RR Honda.

Michael Dunlop on his way to victory in the Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT on the Honda Legends Fireblade in 2013.

The 33-year-old may also have the option of riding Honda Superbike machinery for loyal supporters Stuart and Steve Hicken at Hawk Racing, who are rumoured to be switching manufacturer for 2023.

The Hickens threw Dunlop a lifeline this year when he withdrew from his deal to ride a Ducati Panigale for Paul Bird, providing him with a Suzuki GSX-R1000 for the North West 200, TT and Southern 100.

His last victory in the Superbike class at the TT was achieved on a Tyco BMW S1000RR in the Superbike race.

