Michael Dunlop on the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 SRAD during a test last year.

The Ballymoney man won both F1 races on the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 SRAD at Phakisa Freeway, more widely known as Welkom – a former Grand Prix circuit which last hosted a round of the MotoGP World Championship in 2004.

In scorching weather, Dunlop came through from fourth place on the second row to beat fellow Team Classic Suzuki rider and former Isle of Man TT winner Ian Simpson by just under half-a-second to take the spoils in race one.

South Africa’s AJ Venter, who started from pole, completed the rostrum places, coming home five seconds behind Dunlop.

For race two, Dunlop lined up on pole and went on to secure a double at the opening round of the South African Classic TT on the immaculately turned out Suzuki, which he rode at the Manx Grand Prix last year alongside Team Classic Suzuki XR69.

The Northern Ireland man, who has yet to officially announce his plans for 2023, is now set to compete in round two at Red Star Raceway next Saturday as he continues his pre-season preparations for the new road racing campaign.

Last year, Dunlop became only the third rider in history to surpass 20 race wins at the Isle of Man TT, clinching a double in both Supersport races in June on his MD Racing Yamaha.

He also shattered his 2018 lap record in the class, raising the bar to a remarkable 129.47mph as he edges closer to his prediction of a 130mph lap on a Supersport machine.

Dunlop’s double last year has moved him onto 21 wins in total, leaving him two behind England’s John McGuinness and five behind his uncle Joey, who remains the most successful TT racer ever with 26 victories.

He also finished on the podium in the Superbike TT in third place on the Hawk Racing Suzuki after pulling out of a deal to ride a Ducati Panigale V4R for Paul Bird’s team.