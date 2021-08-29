Michael Dunlop on podium as TT star makes rare appearance at Mondello Park

The Ballymoney man is making a rare appearance at the Co Kildare circuit as he prepares for September’s Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone, where Dunlop is set to compete for the first time since 2018.

In Saturday’s Supersport race on the full international track at Mondello, the 19-time Isle of Man TT winner clinched second place behind runaway title leader Kevin Keyes, with only 0.7s between them.

Dunlop will again line-up in Sunday’s two Supersport races on his MD Racing Yamaha R6.

Michael Dunlop in action at Mondello Park in the Republic of Ireland on his MD Racing Yamaha R6. Picture: Baylon McCaughey.