Michael Dunlop on podium as TT star makes rare appearance at Mondello Park
Michael Dunlop continued his rich vein of form this season with a close runner-up finish in the opening Supersport race at the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship at Mondello Park.
The Ballymoney man is making a rare appearance at the Co Kildare circuit as he prepares for September’s Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone, where Dunlop is set to compete for the first time since 2018.
In Saturday’s Supersport race on the full international track at Mondello, the 19-time Isle of Man TT winner clinched second place behind runaway title leader Kevin Keyes, with only 0.7s between them.
Dunlop will again line-up in Sunday’s two Supersport races on his MD Racing Yamaha R6.
The 31-year-old was in razor-sharp form at Armoy at the end of July– the first of only two Irish national road races in 2021 – where Dunlop broke his eight year-old lap record around the three-mile course and won the feature ‘Race of Legends’ for a record ninth successive time as part of a commanding five-timer.