Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop has been recognised with an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to motorcycling.

​Dunlop has raised the benchmark at the TT, taking over from his revered uncle Joey as the most successful rider ever around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

The Ballymoney man won four races last year to move onto 29 victories – three more than Joey’s record of 26, which had stood since 2000.

This month, Dunlop added another four wins – his third consecutive four-timer at the TT – to extend his remarkable haul of triumphs to 33.

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 3/6/2025: Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Paton) celebrates winning the First Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT tonight with runner-up Mikey Evans (Dafabet Kawasaki) and third placed Rob Hodson (SMT Paton) to become the rider with the most podium finishes at the event with 48 rostrum appearances, one more than John McGuinness. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

“What an honour it is to be named in the King’s Birthday Honours list and to receive an MBE,” said Dunlop.

"I’ve spent years pushing through every high and low life could throw at me.

"No matter the challenge, I’ve always given everything 100% on and off the track. To now be recognised in this way is a privilege beyond words.

"From the beginning, I’ve driven myself to become the best rider I can be, with the goal of becoming the greatest at the TT. At the same time, I’ve always carried the pride of keeping the Dunlop name at the top of the sport.

"This journey hasn’t been easy but the results speak for themselves. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who’s played a part in it: my team, my sponsors, my family, my friends, and the fans who’ve stood by me through it all.”

This latest recognition is a deserved accolade for the 36-year-old, who has overcome adversity to reach the pinnacle of his sport.

He lost his father Robert in a racing accident at the North West 200 in 2008, while older brother William tragically died following a crash at the Skerries 100 motorcycle races in 2018.

The iconic Dunlop motorcycling dynasty has paid a high price, with Joey’s death in 2000 at an obscure race meeting in Estonia only a few weeks after his final TT hat-trick sending shockwaves around the world.

Dunlop, though, is determined to ensure his famous family name remains at the forefront of road racing, and in particular at the TT.

With his latest quadruple on the Isle of Man this month and a record 50th podium, he is continuing to rewrite the history books.

In January, Dunlop was named the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for 2024 in Belfast.

Dunlop has also won eight times at the North West 200 and has more than 120 Irish road racing victories to his name.

His uncle, Joey, was also made a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 1986.

Reflecting on his status as the TT’s most successful competitor ever, Dunlop said: “It’s a bit surreal because people always have goals in life and to actually succeed and achieve your goal in life has been a bit weird.

“I’d always set out to be the most successful TT rider at some point and for that to happen last year has been massive.

“I was always brought up being told that records are there to be broken – mine will be broken – but Joey’s stood for 24 years.

“It doesn’t make me any better than Joey but my plan was always to try and break that record and keep the record with the Dunlop name.

“Somebody will come along after me – it’s generational. It’s not getting any easier but as a family in total we’ve 60 TT wins [now 64] between my dad, Joey and myself.