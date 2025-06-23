Michael Dunlop is set to return to the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 this weekend for the first time in 12 years.

The record 33-time Isle of Man TT winner is a late entry for the Supersport and Superbike classes at the North Armagh road race, which is back on the calendar for the first time since 2022 following the completion of essential resurfacing work.

Dunlop, who was made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours earlier this month following his incredible success in the sport, won four more races at the TT for the third consecutive year.

The 35-year-old doubled up in the Supersport and Supertwin races and claimed a narrow runner-up finish in the Superbike race behind Davey Todd.

Michael Dunlop is a late entry for this weekend's Around A Pound Tandragee 100 Road Races in Co Armagh. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

The blue riband Senior TT was cancelled, but Dunlop also finished on the podium in both Superstock races, taking third each time on his MD Racing BMW.

On his last appearance at Tandragee in 2013, Dunlop concentrated on the Superbike class and was a dominant winner by 26 seconds on the McAdoo Racing Honda, beating Michael Pearson in the Open race and clinching a double by the same huge margin in the feature Tandragee 100 Superbike race over Derek Sheils.

An 11-time winner at the event, he is still the Supersport lap record holder around the 5.3-mile course.

A statement from the Tandragee 100 on Tuesday said: “Earlier this year, our overall sponsor, owner of Around A Pound, Gerry Rice, who has also been a personal sponsor of Michael’s for many years, had agreed to negotiate with Michael once the TT was over.

"True to their word, both men met and agreed that Michael will compete on his Supersport Ducati and Superstock MD Racing machines at this year’s Around A Pound Tandragee 100 event on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th June 2025.

"The Club are absolutely thrilled to have Michael return to the iconic Tandragee 100 course, one of the few remaining ‘old school’ circuits – especially after his record-breaking performance at the 2025 Isle of Man TT.”

Dunlop goes straight in as a red-hot favourite to add to his Tandragee tally this weekend.

The Ballymoney man’s opposition includes southern Irishman Michael Sweeney, Manx rider Conor Cummins and Shaun Anderson, who is a member of the promoting North Armagh club.

Cummins is also returning to Tandragee after a long absence, with the Ramsey man making his sole appearance at the famous Irish road race in 2007.

The 39-year-old is riding for Dungannon team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing on Ducati Supersport and 1000cc BMW machinery.