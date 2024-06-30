Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Dunlop is set to be honoured with a parade in his hometown of Ballymoney after making history at the Isle of Man TT in June.

Dunlop became the most successful rider ever at the iconic event, surpassing his legendary uncle Joey’s record of 26 wins to set a new benchmark of 29 victories.

The 35-year-old won both Supersport and Supertwin races on his MD Racing machines for a second consecutive TT four-timer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has backed a motion submitted by DUP Alderman John McAuley for a homecoming parade and reception for Dunlop in the Co Antrim town to celebrate his ‘historic achievements at the 2024 Isle of Man TT’.

Michael Dunlop become the most successful rider in history at the Isle of Man TT in June with 29 victories

It has also been proposed that council members consider naming a street in Ballymoney after him or one of the council buildings in the town to ‘create a lasting tribute to this remarkable local sportsman’.

The leisure centre in Ballymoney is named after Joey Dunlop in recognition of his achievements in the sport.

One of Northern Ireland’s most revered sportsmen, Joey won the TT Formula 1 World Championship five times and claimed 26 wins at the TT among countless other victories at major events including the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He tragically lost his life in a racing accident at Tallinn in Estonia in 2000, weeks after winning his final three TT races.

In January 2014, Michael followed in the footsteps of his father Robert and Joey when he received the Freedom of Ballymoney in recognition of his racing exploits the previous year, when he won four races at the TT in the Superbike, Supersport (x2) and Superstock races, and secured victories at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix.

At the time, Dunlop told the News Letter it was a ‘massive honour’.

“I never thought I’d be following in the footsteps of my dad and Joey because of what they achieved in the sport,” Dunlop said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This probably means more to me than my TT wins and I want to thank my family, friends and sponsors because if it wasn’t for them then I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“It’s a pity my dad wasn’t here because he helped me all the way at the start.”

The motion for a homecoming parade for Dunlop was endorsed at a full council meeting on Thursday night.

DUP Councillor Bill Kennedy, whose brother Frank lost his life following an accident at the North West 200 in 1979, said: “Michael’s uncle Joey was a five-time world champion and won a record number of 26 Isle of Man TTs, which is no mean feat itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many great riders tried for years to win the TT and weren’t able to do it, so to win 26 was a record that they thought would never be broken.