The event will give the Ballymoney rider some extensive track time as he gears up for the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop will ride for French team TRT27 in the Superstock category in the FIM Endurance World Cup on a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, when he will share duties with British team-mates Ben Luxton, Tom Ward, and Tom Oliver.

The team finished seventh in the championship last year and has switched manufacturer from Suzuki, receiving support from Honda France for 2024.

Ulsterman Dunlop rode Honda Fireblade machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes last year and returned to the top step in the blue riband class at the TT, where he won the Superbike race and lapped at over 135mph.

The 34-year-old claimed a four-timer at the TT to move within one win of his uncle Joey’s record of 26 victories and has the chance to become the most successful rider in the history of the iconic event this summer.

He has yet to officially confirm his plans but Dunlop has been pictured testing a Triumph Supersport machine in Spain. Last year, he set a blistering 130mph lap record on his MD Racing Yamaha R6 at the TT and won both Supersport races to continue his excellent record in the class.

The Northern Ireland rider previously raced at Le Mans with the Honda TT Legends team in 2013, the same year he famously sealed a breakthrough Superbike win at the TT.

TRT27 team boss Éric Tanésie said: “We have the honour of having an absolute TT legend with us.

“He has already driven for the Honda TT Legends team in the Endurance World Championship and has great ambitions to be successful in the 24-hour race at Le Mans.”

The 47th edition of the Le Mans 24-Hours motorcycle race will take place from April 18-21.

