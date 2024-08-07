Michael Dunlop will bid for more Classic Superbike glory at the Manx Grand Prix this month when he will ride a Ducati 916 for the first time at the event.

Dunlop became the most successful rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT in June, claiming four wins to extend his tally to 29.

The 35-year-old has ridden Team Classic Suzuki machinery at the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix as his preferred choice over many years, but for the first time in more than a decade Dunlop has switched manufacturer to ride the famous Italian machine in the headline race on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

He will also compete in the Lightweight race on his MD Racing 250cc Honda.

The Ulsterman was the inaugural winner of the Classic TT Superbike race in 2013 on a Team Classic Suzuki 1100cc XR69.

He retired from the race in 2014 and 2015 but sealed another win in 2016 and a lap record at 126.808mph.

Dunlop retired from the race in 2019 and 2022 on the XR69 but was back to winning ways last year, when he rode the 750cc GSXR SRAD machine.

The iconic Ducati 916 has never won around the Mountain Course but Scotsman Iain Duffus and Michael Rutter claimed podiums on the Italian bike in the 1995 Senior and 1996 Formula One races respectively.

Dean Harrison rode a Ducati last year at the Manx GP and recorded the fastest ever lap on the machine around the legendary course at 125.597mph.

Dunlop has been out of luck in the Lightweight race since returning to the class in 2022 but a lap in practice last year at 116.535mph underlines the pace he has to challenge fellow frontrunners Mike Browne, James Hind and veteran Ian Lougher in the 2-stroke race.