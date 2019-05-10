Michael Dunlop tests at Bishopscourt ahead of North West 200

Michael Dunlop has tested the Tyco BMW today at Bishopscourt in Co. Down ahead of next week’s North West 200.

A source close to the Moneymore team said Dunlop sustained a wrist injury after a minor crash during a test at Kirkistown over a week ago.

He missed the British Superbike meeting at Oulton Park in Cheshire after completing a test at the circuit.

The Ballymoney man has not raced competitively since last year’s Isle of Man TT, taking time out of the sport following the tragic death of his brother, William, at the Skerries 100 last July.

The 30-year-old will compete in both Superbike, Superstock and Supersport races at the 90th anniversary meeting of the North West, where practice commences on Tuesday, May 14.