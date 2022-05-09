Michael Dunlop unveils Hawk Suzuki Superbike for North West 200

Michael Dunlop with the Hawk Racing Suzuki at the North West 200 paddock.

Dunlop has teamed up with Stuart and Steve Hicken to ride a GSX-R1000 in Saturday’s two headline races on the north coast after pulling the plug on his deal to ride a PBM Ducati for Paul Bird’s team.

Dunlop said: “It has been one of those situations where I have had to go back to someone I can trust. Stuart has always said to call him if I needed anything. I made the call and they have built this Suzuki for me.

“Steve and Stuart might not have the biggest budget in the world but they always give 100 per cent and that is all you can ask for.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunlop is now on the lookout for a sponsor for his new Superbike before the weekend’s races.

“The last time I rode the Suzuki it was a brand new bike and the team has had four years to develop it since then,” he said.