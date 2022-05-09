Michael Dunlop unveils Hawk Suzuki Superbike for North West 200 and Isle of Man TT

Dunlop has teamed up with Stuart and Steve Hicken to race a GSX-R1000RR in Saturday’s two headline races on the north coast after pulling the plug on his deal to ride a PBM Ducati for Paul Bird’s team.

Dunlop said: “It has been one of those situations where I have had to go back to someone I can trust. Stuart has always said to call him if I needed anything.

“I made the call and they have built this Suzuki for me.

Michael Dunlop with the Hawk Racing Suzuki at the North West 200 paddock.

“Steve and Stuart might not have the biggest budget in the world but they always give 100 per cent and that is all you can ask for.”

Dunlop is now on the lookout for a sponsor for his new Superbike before the weekend’s races.

“The last time I rode the Suzuki it was a brand new bike and the team has had four years to develop it since then,” he said.

“I’ve had the support of Gary Ryan, the Black Dub and H&S to get this deal sorted but it would be good to have someone behind us for the race.”

Northern Ireland’s Shaun Anderson will ride for Hawk Suzuki at the TT next month in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races.

Steve Hicken, team principal, said: “We’ve enjoyed a lot of success with Michael over the years, obviously these circumstances aren’t ideal but we’ll do everything we can to give him the bike he needs.