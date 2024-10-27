Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Michael Dunlop says a burning desire to ensure his family name remains the yardstick for success at the Isle of Man TT has been the catalyst for his staggering achievements at an event he describes as motorcycle road racing’s ‘Olympics’.

​The 35-year-old wrapped up his fourth quadruple around the iconic 37.73-mile Mountain Course in June, equalling and then surpassing his legendary uncle Joey’s long-standing record of 26 victories to set a new tally of 29.

In doing so, Dunlop became the most successful rider ever at the TT, 17 years after making his debut at the event in 2007 when he was a fresh-faced 18-year-old.

A special homecoming parade was organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to mark the feat in Dunlop’s hometown of Ballymoney on Saturday evening, where he celebrated the occasion with family and friends, and supporters who turned out in droves as they gave him a hero’s welcome.

Michael Dunlop at Union Mills on his MD Racing Yamaha on his way to another Isle of Man TT victory in June

The revered Dunlop motorcycling dynasty has amassed a staggering 60 wins at the TT, combining Michael’s new record of 29 wins with Joey’s 26 victories, and his father Robert’s five triumphs.

The famous family name is synonymous with road racing and the TT, and Dunlop is driven to ensure that legacy continues for a long time to come.

“We’re from a small town but a big family within road racing and we’re trying to keep it at the top, and that’s what it’s been all about,” said Dunlop, who was speaking at his homecoming celebration on Saturday evening.

“It’s more of a personal thing to try and keep it in the family (the outright TT wins record) more than anything but to get past that (Joey’s 26 wins) is a privilege.

Michael Dunlop celebrates with fans at a homecoming event in Ballymoney on Saturday held to mark his record-breaking 29 wins at the Isle of Man TT

“We’re not any better than Joey, we’ve never perceived that, and with our name it hasn’t been an easy lifestyle, so for me to keep the name at the top is what keeps pushing me to keep going racing.

“It’s been something that everybody strives to have and this year, winning the first Supersport race to equal Joey’s record was a massive thing.

“I genuinely honestly thought I had the Superbike race too, I was leading it and then my visor malfunctioned, so I just thought it was never going to be broken.

“But we came back and the boys worked hard to get us on the grid and pushed again, and to break it was more to keep the Dunlop name going.”

Dunlop has a massive following in the sport and the crowds turned out in big numbers to celebrate with him on Saturday, when he also opened a new exhibition at Ballymoney Museum showcasing his racing success, before later setting off a fireworks display.

Acknowledging the support of his passionate fanbase, he said: “In my racing career you thrive on the people who are following you to keep being successful and that’s what we’ve always tried to do.

“When you see the people out in the town you realise what you’re actually doing is bringing something to other people’s lives and not just your own, and that’s why I race, yes – for the (family) name – but I’m proud of where I’m from.

"All the family still live probably within a five-mile radius, all the Dunlops; Joey and dad’s sisters are here, they live in a five-mile radius, my uncle Jim too and even when dad was here, we lived within the town boundaries and I’m still in the town boundary, and I’ve no inspiration of going anywhere else.

“We’re proud of where we’re from and today, standing out here, it’s been a lovely experience.”

Dunlop won the opening Supersport race at this year’s TT on his MD Racing Yamaha to equal Joey’s haul of 26 wins.

He then broke the record, which had stood since Joey’s final treble aged 48 in 2000, with victory in the first Supertwin race on an Italian Paton.

Dunlop went on to win the second Supersport and Supertwin races to record a second successive four-timer – the fourth of his career at the TT – coming after he also won four races in 2023.

It could have been even better for the Mountain maestro, who had established a commanding lead in the Superbike TT until an issue with the visor on his Arai helmet forced him to stop and make adjustments at the top of Bray Hill after his second pit-stop, losing him the race.