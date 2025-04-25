Michael Laverty's Isle of Man TT debut with MLav Racing Team 'something special' as Ian Hutchinson and Mike Browne spearhead challlenge

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 25th Apr 2025, 09:46 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 09:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Michael Laverty says running a team at the Isle of Man TT for the first time will be “something special” as the former racer branches out into road racing for the first time with his MLav Racing Team.

Laverty has signed 16-time TT winner Ian Hutchinson and Irish prospect Mike Browne to ride BMW M1000RR machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes at the event in June.

The Northern Ireland man, also a leading MotoGP pundit, is well known for running his team in the Moto3 World Championship and Junior categories, including the FIM Junior GP Championship and British Talent Cup, but the TT will be a new challenge for 10-time British Superbike race winner Laverty, who has always been a big supporter of the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone who knows me knows I’ve always loved the TT and even though I never raced the Mountain Course, it’s the pinnacle of our sport,” Laverty said.

MLav Racing team owner Michael Laverty (centre) with Ian Hutchinson (left) and Mike Browne. (Photo by Isle of Man TT)MLav Racing team owner Michael Laverty (centre) with Ian Hutchinson (left) and Mike Browne. (Photo by Isle of Man TT)
MLav Racing team owner Michael Laverty (centre) with Ian Hutchinson (left) and Mike Browne. (Photo by Isle of Man TT)

“Plans for setting up a new team started with a casual conversation back in September and although initially, I was approached to assist a team, the more I thought about it the more it made sense to do it ourselves.

“My Grand Prix commitments keep me busy, and it’s taken me a bit longer to get everything boxed off in terms of sponsors, team personnel and infrastructure, but I spoke to a couple of riders, getting Hutchy signed up first and then Mike.

“The team’s been running for a few years now, but we only ever get to race in the UK once a year, at Silverstone, so it’s nice to be able to expand that and come to the TT.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Philip Neill and everyone at TAS has been great with both advice and assistance right from day one and the technical support from them will continue with my regular GP team manager Nathan Smith overseeing things and Chris Anderson again working with Hutchy.”

Laverty is anticipating a testing maiden year in road racing but insists he is in it for the long haul.

“The first year will be challenging and I’d say we have modest ambitions for 2025, but we know what both riders are capable of and they’re both very driven,” he said.

“The long-term plan is to establish the team amongst the front runners for many years to come – the TT is a global show and to get to be part of that is something special.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hutchinson will ride BMW M1000RR Superbike and Superstock machines while Browne will rely on a Superstock-spec model for the 1000cc races.

Cork man Browne will also ride a Yamaha R6 Supersport machine for Northern Ireland team Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing and a KMR Kawasaki Supertwin.

Hutchinson will also ride in the Supersport races with his choice of machine yet to be confirmed.

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice