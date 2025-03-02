Michael Rutter is closing in on a special milestone of 100 race starts at this year’s Briggs Equipment North West 200.

The English rider has been a mainstay of Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race since making his debut in 1992 and is the third most successful rider in the history of the event with 14 wins, with only Alastair Seeley (29) and Robert Dunlop (15) ahead of him on the roll of honour.

Rutter will be busier than ever in 2025 after taking on the role of team manager in the Bathams Racing by AJN team, with exciting prospect Storm Stacey leading the team’s debut in the British Superbike Championship, while Craig Neve will continue competing for the team on the roads.

Rutter will also be back on the grid in Portrush and will also compete at the Isle of Man TT and Macau Grand Prix.

Michael Rutter on the Bathams Racing BMW at the North West 200 in 2024. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

“My first year was 1992 and I’ve done 97 starts, so it should be 100 starts (this year) and I’ve been lucky enough to win 14 times and 30 podiums,” said Rutter, speaking at the launch of the North West 200 in Belfast.

“I love the event and my dad raced here with Joey (Dunlop), and I’ve raced with Joey and some of the greats. It’s a brilliant event and I just love coming back.

“I’ve been so lucky and I was so happy with a (first) race win and when you’re going down those straights, and I was doing 210mph last year, it’s absolutely phenomenal, and you can’t get anywhere like it in the world.

“The speeds are just awesome and when you see the crowds, and they’re good with everyone, the fans over here are special and you don’t get anything like it anywhere else in the world.”

Michael Rutter with team boss Ryan Farquhar after winning the Supertwin race at the North West 200 in 2017 for his 14th victory at the event.

Rutter has many fond memories of his long and successful career at the North West, including winning a Superbike race in 2008 on the NW200-branded Ducati.

The 52-year-old also made history after becoming the first rider to break the 200mph barrier at the event in 2004 on his way to victory in the second Superbike race on the HM Plant Honda.

“That was a bit of pressure that year,” Rutter said of his victory on the NW200 Ducati.

“I had to try and pull it out of the bag, and lucky enough (he did). That was a Ducati and I’ve had some brilliant bikes and some brilliant teams, and it has worked well for me.”

Over two decades on, people still recall Rutter’s famous 200mph feat and it remains a proud memory for the popular Englishman.

“A lot of people do speak about that and it was a factory Honda, and everything was just right,” he said.

“It was a perfect day and I won the race.”