Michael Rutter declared winner of Macau Grand Prix after two red-flag incidents

Michael Rutter has been declared the winner of the 53rd Suncity Group Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, which was abandoned following two red-flag incidents.

Pole man and three-time race winner Peter Hickman was leading the race comfortably on the MGM by Bathams Racing BMW when the first stoppage occurred after three laps.

The Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix was red-flagged twice on Saturday.

Robert Hodson and Marek Cerveny were involved in a crash, but neither are understood to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

Hickman's team-mate, record winner Rutter, was holding second place at the time on the Honda RCV213V-S.

John McGuinness pulled out of the race with an issue with his Tak Chun Group by PBM Ducati.

The race was restarted only to be stopped again on lap one following a multi-bike pile-up involving Erno Kostamo, Derek Sheils, Michael Sweeney, Didier Grams, Phil Crowe and Dan Kruger.

Fortunately, the riders involved were not seriously hurt.

There had been speculation the race could be re-run on Sunday, but the organisers later confirmed that it would not take place.

Initially, the race was declared null and void but a result was later announced based on the re-started race, giving Rutter victory for a ninth time at Macau over Hickman.

David Johnson was third on the Tak Chun Group by PBM Ducati ahead of Davey Todd (MGM by Penz BMW), with Lee Johnston (Ashcourt BMW) and Ian Hutchinson (Team Milwaukee by SMT Racing BMW) the top six.

Dubliner Sheils was listed as 10th for Burrows Engineering/RK Racing ahead of Sweeney (MJR BMW), with Brian McCormack (ON-1 BMW) in 18th and Paul Jordan (Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki) 19th.

Davy Morgan from Saintfield was 22nd on his DM71 BMW.