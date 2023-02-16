The 14-time winner, who was among the special guests at the official launch of the event in Coleraine on Wednesday, also confirmed that he will ride the machine again at the Isle of Man TT.

Rutter last rode the RC213V-S at the North West 200 in 2019 and claimed a record ninth victory on the exotic racer at the Macau Grand Prix later that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competing under the Bathams Racing banner once more, Rutter hopes Northern Ireland’s biggest race will run as scheduled from May 9-13 as uncertainty continues around the insurance crisis hanging over the sport.

Michael Rutter on the Bathams Racing Honda RC213V-S at the North West 200 in 2019.

At the launch in the Lodge Hotel on Wednesday, race chief Mervyn Whyte said it was “50/50” if the event would take place as efforts continue behind the scenes to find a solution.

And Rutter, like all of his counterparts, is keeping his fingers crossed for some good news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the sun is shining and all the crowds are out it’s magnificent,” he said.

“My dad (Tony) used to love it and coming to the North West was the best place in the world then. We always have a good time over here and some brilliant laughs.

Michael Rutter has won 14 races at the North West 200 and is tied with Joey Dunlop on a record nine Superbike victories at the event.

“I remember my first race here was on an RS250 Honda. It wasn’t the fastest thing in the world but I learned a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You had the likes of Phil McCallen and Joey (Dunlop), so it was seeing all those generations coming through and it’s amazing to see how it has all moved on, and is still moving on.”

Rutter, who will be 51 in April, said he didn’t need much encouragement to ride the iconic RCV again, which has been a massive crowd-pleaser at the North West, TT and Macau.

“We brought Craig Neve on board this year at Bathams Racing to ride a Honda Fireblade and I’m going to bring the RCV over because the crowd love that,” Rutter said.

“It’s something a bit different to all the Fireblades and BMWs out there, so we’ll drag that out and give it a rebuild for the North West and TT.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutter holds the honour of being tied with Ulster legend Joey Dunlop on nine Superbike wins each at the North West 200, a record he says he never imagined possible when he set out on his racing career some three decades ago.

“Me and Joey were lucky to win nine apiece which is fantastic. I’ve won 14 races around here and I never thought I’d win one,” said Rutter.

“Obviously Glenn (Irwin) mentioned to me earlier that he’s going to try and catch us up and he’s got a few years yet.”

The English rider is also set to surpass his father Tony’s total of 82 starts at the TT this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year is a very special year for me and my family because of equalling my dad’s legacy, so it makes sense to dust off the Honda, refresh it, and race it again,” he said.