Michael Rutter made a welcome return from injury when he participated in a parade lap showcasing iconic machines from the 1980s and 1990s at the Classic TT on Wednesday evening.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Rutter has been out of action for almost three months after a heavy crash in the second Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT.

The English rider sustained multiple fractured vertebrae in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutter rode a Honda RVF750 RC45 in the parade lap, when he joined riders including John McGuinness, Phillip McCallen, Ian Simpson, Trevor Nation, Iain Duffus, Ian Lougher and Sidecar greats Dave Molyneux and Tom Birchall.

Michael Rutter returned to action in a parade lap at the Classic TT

A post from Rutter’s race team read: “Well this is a sight we have been really looking forward to.

“Our team owner Michael Rutter back on a bike for a parade lap of the TT course this evening.

“From every single person who is part of Bathams AJN Racing, Michael’s family and of course Michael himself, we want to say a massive thank you to all the marshals, air ambulance and medical staff who have helped Michael on his road to recovery and of course all our supporters for the many kind messages of well wishes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Classic TT reaches a conclusion on Friday, with three races scheduled (Historic Junior, Historic Senior and Senior Classic).

Michael Dunlop, who won Wednesday’s Lightweight race, will complete a tribute lap at the conclusion of racing on a replica of Joey Dunlop’s 2000 Formula 1 TT-winning Honda SP1.