Michael Rutter returns almost three months after crash at Isle of Man TT

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 29th Aug 2025, 12:17 BST
Michael Rutter made a welcome return from injury when he participated in a parade lap showcasing iconic machines from the 1980s and 1990s at the Classic TT on Wednesday evening.

​Rutter has been out of action for almost three months after a heavy crash in the second Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT.

The English rider sustained multiple fractured vertebrae in the incident.

Rutter rode a Honda RVF750 RC45 in the parade lap, when he joined riders including John McGuinness, Phillip McCallen, Ian Simpson, Trevor Nation, Iain Duffus, Ian Lougher and Sidecar greats Dave Molyneux and Tom Birchall.

Michael Rutter returned to action in a parade lap at the Classic TTplaceholder image
A post from Rutter’s race team read: “Well this is a sight we have been really looking forward to.

“Our team owner Michael Rutter back on a bike for a parade lap of the TT course this evening.

“From every single person who is part of Bathams AJN Racing, Michael’s family and of course Michael himself, we want to say a massive thank you to all the marshals, air ambulance and medical staff who have helped Michael on his road to recovery and of course all our supporters for the many kind messages of well wishes.”

The Classic TT reaches a conclusion on Friday, with three races scheduled (Historic Junior, Historic Senior and Senior Classic).

Michael Dunlop, who won Wednesday’s Lightweight race, will complete a tribute lap at the conclusion of racing on a replica of Joey Dunlop’s 2000 Formula 1 TT-winning Honda SP1.

The lap will pay homage to Joey’s famous win 25 years ago.

