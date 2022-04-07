Michael Sweeney aiming to make amends at Cookstown 100

The Skerries man had qualified in pole position on his MJR BMW S1000RR but Sweeney was left the worse for wear when he came off in the Supersport race at Braeside, bringing out the red flags.

He still ventured out in the Superbike race but had to settle for a safe third place behind race winner Mike Browne and Adam McLean.

“I had to get straight back out in the Superbike race to try and clear my head,” said Sweeney, who was a guest at the official launch of the Cookstown 100 on Wednesday night at the Royal Hotel in the Mid Ulster town.

Cookstown Club Secretary Kenny Loughrin and Barry Davidson at the launch of the 2022 KDM Hire Cookstown 100. Davidson is holding the Thomas Greer Memorial Trophy which he received as the Man of the Meeting at last year's event. Greer was a founder member of the Cookstown club and the trophy was first awarded in 1924. The Cookstown 100 is Ireland's oldest road race and will celebrate its centenary this year.

“I was expecting a good run from myself in the Superbike race but I was so sore and stiff from the crash, and I didn’t have it in me to try and go with the two boys.

“I was just holding on and the bike was taking me around basically, but sure these things happen and you just have to get on with it,” he added.

“But it didn’t put me off at all and I’m looking forward to going back for the start of the road racing season again.

“I’ve an unchanged line-up of machines from last year and the only thing we’ve done really is upgrade the Kawasaki Supertwin to 700cc.

Michael Sweeney on the MJR BMW at the Cookstown 100 last year.

“The rules allow us to do that this year but we’ll have to switch back to a 650cc engine for the TT.”

With coronavirus restrictions now lifted, a full Irish road racing season will go ahead this year for the first time since 2019.

To their credit, the organising Cookstown Club managed to run their race in Co Tyrone in 2020 and again last year, when every other event – except Armoy in 2021 – was cancelled because of the Covid-19 impact.

The Orritor meeting took place in September on each occasion, but this year the Cookstown 100 is back in its traditional April date on the calendar as the event lifts the curtain on the 2022 season.

KDM Hire staff pictured with Cookstown & District MCC officials (from left): Francis Everard (Clerk of Course), Kenny Loughrin, (PRO), Norman Crooks (Secretary) and George Young.

Along with Sweeney, Tobermore’s Adam McLean is among the favourites for local team McAdoo Racing on his stable of Kawasaki machines in the Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin races.

McLean was a double winner in the Supersport and Supertwin races in 2020 and 2021 and broke Michael Dunlop’s 10-year-old 600 lap record last September on his way to victory.

He is joined by Burrows Racing rider Mike Browne, who impressed with a surprise Superbike victory at Cookstown last year in his first time out on a 1000cc machine around the 2.1-mile course.

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan will also have designs on the podium on his 600 Yamaha, while the entry also includes Forest Dunn, who won the headline Superbike race at Cookstown in difficult conditions seven months ago.

Dominic Herbertson, Thomas Maxwell, Davy Morgan, Neil Kernohan and Darryl Tweed will also be on the grid, but Derek Sheils and Derek McGee are non-starters.

A number of events are planned leading up to the centenary event and further details can be found on the Cookstown 100 website at www.cookstown100.org.

Roads close for practice on Friday, April 22 at 11am and reopen no later than 9.30pm.

On Saturday, April 23, roads will close at 9.30am sharp for a packed race schedule and will open before 7.30pm.