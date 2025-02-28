Michael Sweeney and newcomers Joe Yeardsley and Andrea Majola set for Cookstown 100 as club announces new title sponsor
The national road race has announced a new title sponsor in Bear Competitions, offering fans the opportunity to win prizes on race day.
Spectators who purchase a race package will have access to a unique QR code, granting automatic entry into a series of 10 live prize draws on Saturday, April 26.
Entries, which close on March 22, are beginning to filter through for the first Irish road race of 2025.
Skerries man Michael Sweeney intends to be on the grid while Manx Grand Prix winner Joe Yeardsley is set to make his debut at the 2.1-mile Orritor course, where he will ride for Coleraine man Trevor Scott’s team on Aprilia machinery in the Superbike and Supertwin classes.
Yeardsley will also run his own Yamaha R6 in the Supersport races.
Italy’s Andrea Majola, a Manx Grand Prix winner last year in the Junior race, is another new face at Cookstown as he prepares to make his Irish road racing debut for Parker Transport Racing on the team’s Yamaha R1 and R6 machines.
A Classic Superbike race has been added to the programme for the first time, contingent on sufficient rider entries.
Race packages can be purchased online for £25, while a new VIP experience is available this year costing £85, offering fans access to an exclusive viewing area in the heart of the paddock, providing views of the race grid and podium. The VIP package also includes hot food and refreshments.
Visit the Cookstown Club’s official Facebook page for full details on how to book race packages.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.