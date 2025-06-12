Leading Republic of Ireland road racer Michael Sweeney has been confirmed for the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 this month.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular Irish road race returns to the calendar for the first time since 2022 after vital resurfacing work was finally undertaken on the 5.3-mile course in Co Armagh.

Sweeney, who toasted an emotional maiden podium at the North West 200 in the second Supertwin race in May just two years following a serious accident at the event, will compete in the Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin races at Tandragee, which takes place from June 27-28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sweeney will ride the MJR BMW, EM Building Yamaha R6 and his MSR Aprilia RS660.