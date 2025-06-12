Michael Sweeney confirmed for Tandragee 100 on BMW, Yamaha and Aprilia machines
The popular Irish road race returns to the calendar for the first time since 2022 after vital resurfacing work was finally undertaken on the 5.3-mile course in Co Armagh.
Sweeney, who toasted an emotional maiden podium at the North West 200 in the second Supertwin race in May just two years following a serious accident at the event, will compete in the Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin races at Tandragee, which takes place from June 27-28.
Sweeney will ride the MJR BMW, EM Building Yamaha R6 and his MSR Aprilia RS660.
The line-up for Tandragee also includes Manxman Conor Cummins on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing machines and Banbridge man Shaun Anderson, who is a member of the organising North Armagh Club.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.