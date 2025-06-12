Michael Sweeney confirmed for Tandragee 100 on BMW, Yamaha and Aprilia machines

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 12th Jun 2025, 20:33 BST

Leading Republic of Ireland road racer Michael Sweeney has been confirmed for the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 this month.

The popular Irish road race returns to the calendar for the first time since 2022 after vital resurfacing work was finally undertaken on the 5.3-mile course in Co Armagh.

Sweeney, who toasted an emotional maiden podium at the North West 200 in the second Supertwin race in May just two years following a serious accident at the event, will compete in the Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin races at Tandragee, which takes place from June 27-28.

Sweeney will ride the MJR BMW, EM Building Yamaha R6 and his MSR Aprilia RS660.

The line-up for Tandragee also includes Manxman Conor Cummins on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing machines and Banbridge man Shaun Anderson, who is a member of the organising North Armagh Club.

