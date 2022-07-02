Michael Sweeney puts down marker in practice as Skerries 100 returns for first time since 2019

The event is back on the calendar for the first time since 2019 after back-to-back cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sweeney, who is competing at his home event, led the way in the Open Superbike qualifying session by 2.4s from Cork’s Mike Browne, who is competing at an Irish national road race for the first time since breaking his ankles in a crash at the Cookstown 100 in April.

Ballymoney rider Darryl Tweed was third on his Wilson Craig Racing Honda Supersport machine ahead of Thomas Maxwell from Mullingar (Kawasaki ZX-10R).

Michael Sweeney set the pace in three classes during practice at the Skerries 100 on Saturday in County Dublin.

In the Supersport class, Sweeney took pole on his Yamaha R6 but this time Burrows Engineering/RK Racing rival Browne was only three tenths in arrears, with Tweed 2.8s further back.

Sweeney also sealed pole his Kawasaki Supertwin, when he was 4.6s clear of Eoin O’Siochru in second.

Browne was in control on the Burrows Moto3 Honda in the 125GP/Moto3/SS300 session by 4.6s from O’Siochru.

Keelim Ryan headed the Senior Support session and was second fastest in the 250cc-400cc class, 3.1s behind Stephen Tobin.

O’Siochru took pole for the Junior Support race by two seconds from Michael Gahan, with Ryan Whitehall 0.3s back in third.

Alan Hornby and Barry Davidson were fastest in the Senior and Junior Classic qualifying respectively.