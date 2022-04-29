Michael Sweeney seals Superbike pole from Derek Sheils at Tandragee 100

Sweeney, riding the MJR BMW, posted his best lap in 3m 01.915s (105.75mph) to secure the top spot from fellow Republic of Ireland rider Derek Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW).

Sheils is having his first outing of the year on the roads at the North Armagh meeting and was 0.624s back in second place on the time sheets following his best lap of 105.388mph).

Mullingar’s Thomas Maxwell was third quickest on his Kawasaki, almost four seconds back on Sheils, with Wexford’s Graham Kennedy in fourth, 2.2s back on Maxwell.

Michael Sweeney is on pole for the Superbike races at the Tandragee 100.

Dominic Herbertson and James Chawke completed the top six places in the five-lap qualifying session around the 5.4-mile course.

Sweeney, who notched a hat-trick at last week’s Cookstown 100 with two Superbike wins and Supertwin victory, also led the way in Supertwin/Supermono qualifying on his Kawasaki.

The Skerries man took pole by 2.954s from Banbridge native Shaun Anderson (Kramer), with Welshman Paul Williams six-tenths further back in third.

Anderson, who is nursing an injured wrist, did not venture out on the Hawk Suzuki in Superbike qualifying.