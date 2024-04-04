Michael Sweeney set for road racing comeback at Cemcor Cookstown 100
Sweeney broke his back in two places, sustained 13 broken ribs and a broken collarbone and suffered nerve damage to his left foot after crashing in the first Supertwin race at the north coast event.
Unsurprisingly, he was ruled out for the rest of the season, albeit the southern Irishman attempted to race at the Manx Grand Prix before calling it quits.
The Cookstown 100 was officially launched on Thursday night, when details of the event were confirmed ahead of the April 26-27 meeting at the 2.1-mile Orritor course in Co Tyrone.
Sweeney used the Easter Saturday Enkalon Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down for some mileage on his MJR BMW machine.
He finished fifth and fourth in the Superbike races and now hopes to participate in another race meeting prior to the Cookstown 100 to complete the required number of events to allow him to race at the Isle of Man TT.
“Bishopscourt was my first race back although we’ve done a lot of testing out in Spain to see basically if I could ride a bike again, to be honest,” Sweeney said.
“We went through an awful lot over the last year but everything seems to be falling back into place.
“I’m still struggling a little bit. When I’m riding the bike I’m fine, but when I get off the bike I’m still sore.
“But racing at Bishopscourt definitely helped me get back in the groove.”
In addition to his BMW M1000RR machine, Sweeney will also ride the EM Building Yamaha R6 and a Supertwin, which is still to be confirmed.
“I’m looking to try and possibly get a run out somewhere before the Cookstown 100 to get another signature,” Sweeney added.
“Then we’ll do the North West and TT, and we’ll have a full stable of bikes hopefully for the TT. It’s going to be nice to get back.”
The Cookstown line-up includes Cork’s Mike Browne, who is entered on an Aprilia in the Superbike class plus the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha R6 Supersport machine. Browne is also due to ride an Aprilia 660 Supertwin.
Dominic Herbertson will make his road racing debut for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Team. The English rider clinched a solid third place in the second Enkalon Trophy race at Bishopscourt.
Darryl Tweed from Ballymoney lines up on the M&D Racing Honda Supersport machine while Ryan Whitehall from the Isle of Man will ride a Yamaha R6.