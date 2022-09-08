News you can trust since 1737
Mid-Antrim 150: Decision on whether Irish road race will go ahead due on Friday morning in wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death

The organisers of the Mid-Antrim 150 say they are seeking “urgent advice” on whether they should run the Irish road race as planned this weekend in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

By Kyle White
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:51 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:15 pm

A number of sporting events scheduled on Friday have been cancelled as a mark of respect to the Queen, including two Irish Premiership fixtures.

In a statement on Thursday night, the Mid-Antrim Club said a decision would be confirmed early on Friday morning.

“First of all the Mid Antrim 150 Club want to offer our deepest condolences to members of the Royal Family on the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 2nd,” the statement read.

The Mid-Antrim 150 meeting was last held on the Clough course in 2016.

“With regards to this weekend’s event we are seeking urgent advice from the local authorities to help us in the decision as to whether this weekend’s event can go ahead as planned.

“We are aware that we have riders, teams and spectators travelling to us from far and also people making plans to attend this weekend. If you can please bear with us, we have a meeting scheduled first thing in the morning with officials and organisers with a decision to be made then and shared immediately.”

However, a further statement issued by chairman Davy McCartney some 40 minutes after the initial annoucement said the race would go ahead “as planned”.

The event returned to the calendar this year for the first time since 2016 and is due to be the final Irish national road race of the season, with practice on Friday and a nine-race programme on Saturday.

