Mid-Antrim 150 practice, race schedule and road closing times for final Irish national meeting of year

The Mid-Antrim 150 returns for the first time since 2016 at the 3.5-mile Clough course on Friday and Saturday, September 9-10.

By Kyle White
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 12:09 pm

The County Antrim meeting will be the final round of the Ulster and Irish championships as the 2022 season reaches a conclusion and the line-up includes Republic of Ireland trio Derek Sheils, Michael Sweeney and Mike Browne, plus Darryl Tweed from Ballymoney and Ballymena’s Neil Kernohan, who is competing at his home race.

FRIDAY

Practice (roads closed 8am-8pm)

Republic of Ireland rider Derek Sheils won the feature Superbike race at the Mid-Antrim 150 in testing conditions in 2016.

Also 5 controlled parade laps

SATURDAY

Racing (roads closed 7am-7pm)

Race 1 – Lightweight Supersport and Moto3 (7 laps)

Race 2 – Junior Classic (7 laps)

Race 3 – Open Superbike (7 laps)

Race 4 – Senior Support (7 laps)

Race 5 – Supersport 600 (7 laps)

Race 6 – Junior Support (7 laps)

Parade Laps

Race 7 – Supertwins (7 laps)

Race 8 – Senior Classic (7 laps)

Race 9 – Grand Final Superbike (8 laps)

