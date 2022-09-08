Mid-Antrim 150 practice, race schedule and road closing times for final Irish national meeting of year
The Mid-Antrim 150 returns for the first time since 2016 at the 3.5-mile Clough course on Friday and Saturday, September 9-10.
The County Antrim meeting will be the final round of the Ulster and Irish championships as the 2022 season reaches a conclusion and the line-up includes Republic of Ireland trio Derek Sheils, Michael Sweeney and Mike Browne, plus Darryl Tweed from Ballymoney and Ballymena’s Neil Kernohan, who is competing at his home race.
FRIDAY
Practice (roads closed 8am-8pm)
Also 5 controlled parade laps
SATURDAY
Racing (roads closed 7am-7pm)
Race 1 – Lightweight Supersport and Moto3 (7 laps)
Race 2 – Junior Classic (7 laps)
Race 3 – Open Superbike (7 laps)
Race 4 – Senior Support (7 laps)
Race 5 – Supersport 600 (7 laps)
Race 6 – Junior Support (7 laps)
Parade Laps
Race 7 – Supertwins (7 laps)
Race 8 – Senior Classic (7 laps)
Race 9 – Grand Final Superbike (8 laps)