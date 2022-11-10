Mid-Antrim 150 ruled out in 2023 after event targeted by sabotage attack in September
The Mid-Antrim 150 will not go ahead in 2023 after the event was targeted by an act of sabotage for the second time in September.
The national road race returned to the calendar after a six-year absence and was due to host the final round of the Irish and Ulster championships at the 3.5-mile Clough course in County Antrim.
Practice went ahead without incident but the organisers were left with no option other than to cancel the event on Saturday, September 10 after oil, glass and nails were spilled onto sections of the course in an overnight attack, sparking a police investigation.
A similar incident occurred in 2011, which also led to the race being called off.
It had been suggested the latest act of sabotage was carried out to stop the race taking place after many sporting events were postponed following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of practice.
However, Mid-Antrim Club chairman and Clerk of the Course Davy McCartney suspects the incident is connected to the first attack in 2011.
He confirmed the club has withdrawn its 2023 date for the race and will instead concentrate on running two short circuit meetings next season.
“We had a date in for the Mid-Antrim 150 for next year on the Clough circuit, but subsequent to the financial losses – and also as it was the second time the circuit was sabotaged – we’re not in a position to run a road race or even try to run a road race next year in Clough or anywhere else,” McCartney said.
“Regarding the future, time maybe heals but at the minute it’s unanimous among the club members that we could not go back to Clough village again, which is sad because the riders and everyone involved with the club knows just how good a circuit it is.
“We are not blaming the good residents of Clough village and the majority of them are more broken-hearted than we are. They know that they don’t have another event like this in the village and the return of the race this year was bringing new life back into the village,” he added.
“The club members are badly wounded because a lot of work, time and energy went into trying to bring the race back this year.”
McCartney also questioned the wisdom in running the Mid-Antrim 150 on a new course, expressing his concern that the same thing could happen for a third time.
“Sadly, trouble seems to be following us and people are going out of their way to sabotage the Mid-Antrim 150, so where would we go if we were to try and run the road race again?,” he said.
“It’s a worry the same thing would happen again no matter where we would go. It’s looking more likely every day that this is more connected to what happened in 2011 rather than anything to do with the death of the Queen.
“But thanks to all the hard work of the club members down through the years and the generosity of our sponsors, the club will survive this knockback – that is not in doubt.
“We will lick our wounds, try and heal our broken hearts and move on.”