Mid Antrim 150 set for September return in Irish road racing finale

The organisers confirmed the race will be the final Irish road event of the season and will take place from September 9-10.

A statement said the organisers had been unable to announce their dates previously due to a clash with the return of the Ulster Grand Prix, which will take place for the first time since 2019 on the Dundrod course from August 16-20.

“We can now confirm that the 2022 Mid Antrim 150 will return to the Clough circuit on September 9-10 with a full two-day event to end the Ulster and Irish Road Racing Championships,” said the statement.

The Mid Antrim 150 was last held on the Clough circuit in 2016.

“We are hoping to see a full grid of our top and up and coming stars return again to the Mid Antrim 150 for 2022.”

