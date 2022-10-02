Miguel Oliveira masters wet as MotoGP title race blown wide open in Thailand

Thailand MotoGP race winner Miguel Oliveira on the rostrum with runner-up Jack Miller (left) and Pecco Bagnaia.

Only two points now separate reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia as the series heads to Australia in two weeks’ time.

After over an hour’s delay to the 25-lap race it was pole-setter Marco Bezzecchi on the Mooney VR46 Ducati who led the two factory Ducatis of Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller.

Championship leader Quartararo was forced wide at Turn 4 on the opening lap and dropped to 17th before finishing outside the points.

Bezzecchi had to take a long lap penalty after running wide on the opening lap and dropped through the field to finish 16th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller was leading by lap four with Bagnaia second but wet weather specialist Red Bull KTM’s Miguel Oliveira was on the move. The Portuguese rider was past Bagnaia by lap six and closing on Miller.

By lap 14, after a couple of attempts on the previous two laps, Oliveira made his move.

Although Miller never lost sight of the KTM rider, who went on to claim his second victory of 2022, he never got close enough to attempt a pass.

“I was pushing hard,” said Miller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t give up on that victory until the last lap. I was struggling on the last lap. I just couldn’t get enough grip. Miguel rode flawlessly.”

Miller’s Lenovo Ducati team-mate Bagnaia finished an important third.

“I am very happy,” he said.

“It is like a win for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Race winner Oliveira said: “Every time we get the chance to ride in the wet I’m always super fast. “I’m super happy with this end of season win, although if it’s in the wet it’s not the conditions where we prefer to win, but anyway I’ll take a win in any conditions.”

Johann Zarco brought the Prima Pramac Racing Ducati home in fourth with Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez fifth and Gresini Racing’s Enea Bastianini completing the top six.

The Moto 2 race was red-flagged with nine laps remaining due to horrendous conditions around the Chang International track.

Half championship points were awarded as the race was finally abandoned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elf Marc VDS riderTony Arbolino was declared the winner from Gresini Racing’s Phil Salac and Flexbox HP40’s Aron Canet. GasGas Aspar’s Jake Dixon claimed fourth.

Leopard’s Dennis Foggia picked up his fourth win of the season with a dominant performance in the Moto3 race, leading from lights to flag, with Sterilgarda Husqvarna’s Ayumu Sasaki and Sic58’s Riccardo Rossi completing the podium.