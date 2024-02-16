Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The duo replace new Honda signing Dean Harrison and James Hillier, who rode for Alister Russell’s outfit at the TT in 2023.

Cork rider Browne said he was ‘delighted’ with the opportunity after riding a Yamaha R6 for John Burrows over the past three seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m obviously delighted to be joining Alister and the team,” said Browne.

Cork's Mike Browne with the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha R6

“I was very surprised when we first talked and that he might be interested in running me this year as he's obviously had a very high calibre of riders these last few years.

“I don't think I'm at the level of the riders he's had but with his experience and what he's proven he can do these last few years; I’m hoping he can bring me to that level.“I love the way him and the team go about their racing. They just get it done and do all their talking on the track. I’m just looking forward now to going testing and getting comfortable on the bikes ahead of the TT.”

Aussie Brookes, a former World Supersport race winner and Australian Supersport champion, returns to the class on the roads for the first time since 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-time British Superbike champion rode in six Supersport races at the TT in 2014, 2017 and 2018, claiming a brace of sixth place results on the McAMS Yamaha in 2018.

“I had a bit of FOMO in the Supersport races last year and had a couple of opportunities pop up for potentially riding in the class this year, so I had the luxury of some choices to make,” said Brookes.

“Alister’s bike was the most attractive to me and that's why I chose to contact him and further the conversation to get the deal across the line.

“Now that it’s all in place, I’m looking forward to being on the middleweight bike again and see how the 600 performs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brookes and Peter Hickman will ride for the FHO Racing team in the Superbike and Superstock races at the TT.

Team boss Russell has previously worked with Keith Amor, TAS Racing and extensively with the late William Dunlop.