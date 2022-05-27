Mike Browne back with Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team for Isle of Man TT after injury woe

Browne missed the Tandragee 100 and North West 200 through injury after breaking his ankles in a crash at the Cookstown 100 in April.

Newcastle’s Dominic Herbertson and Michal ‘Indi’ Dokoupil were drafted into the Dungannon-based team at Tandragee, where Herbertson won the Supersport race on John Burrows’ Yamaha R6.

More success followed at the North West 200, with veteran Jeremy McWilliams clinching an excellent rostrum result in the opening Supersport race, taking third behind Alastair Seeley and Davey Todd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Browne on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki at the Cookstown 100.

However, Browne is now back after an intense period of recuperation and team owner Burrows says TT 2022 will be the unassuming dairy farmer’s ‘proper’ debut at the event after poor weather hampered his first attempt in 2019.

“Mike passed his medical at home on Tuesday and has got his licence back, so he’s really looking forward to getting back out again in first practice on Sunday,” Burrows told the News Letter.

“I’m happy enough with Mike and he has put a lot of effort in to get fit again for the TT. It hasn’t been an easy few weeks for him after missing out at Tandragee and the North West 200, but we’re delighted to have back in the team because he is our sole rider in the team for 2022.

“Mike has done everything possible to be ready for the TT and it has paid off. He’s had laser treatment and also been in the hyperbaric chamber, and thankfully it has all worked out for him and he’s back on his feet.

“It’s only Mike’s second time at the TT and this is probably his real debut after the bad weather we had in 2019, so it’s a building process for us this year and it’s about getting as many laps in as possible.”