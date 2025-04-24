Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading Republic of Ireland rider Mike Browne will continue in the Supersport class with Northern Ireland team Boyce Precision Engineering/Russell Racing on a Yamaha R6 at the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

The Cork man will also contest the Supertwin races on a KMR Kawasaki prepared by former winner Ryan Farquhar.

Browne finished seventh and eighth in the Supersport races at the TT in 2024 and set a personal best Supersport lap of 126.858mph.

However, he expected more and is aiming to make amends in June.

Mike Browne with the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha he will race on the roads in 2025.

“I was disappointed with my Supersport result at last year’s TT as I felt, and I know, that Alister’s bikes are the best 600s on the grid,” Browne said.

“A few things caught me out last year which I only realised when I got home but the bottom line was that I wasn’t using the Yamaha R6 to its full potential.

“I expected so much more last year so it’s great to get the chance to go back with the team this year and the problems I had with riding the little bike will be ironed out.

“With a year’s experience, with both the bike and the team, we’ll be looking to push on so I’m confident of going a fair bit faster on the 600 this time around.

“I’ve worked harder than ever in the off season, doing lots of training and spending a month in Spain so I’ve had more bike time than ever before which can only be a positive.”

Alister Russell, team owner, said Browne still has more to come at the TT.

“Last year saw Mike make a big step forward in the Supersport class both in terms of results and lap speeds, but we’re yet to see the best of him at the TT.

“We’ve made a long-term investment with Mike, and we want him to keep progressing and keep building on his previous TT campaigns, so that means top-five finishes are the firm target this year.

“Our bikes are as good as anything else out there, so we have high hopes for TT 2025.

“The Supersport class is changing all the time with the ‘next generation’ rules, but I firmly believe the Yamaha R6 is still the quickest bike out there,” he added.

“Results, and lap speeds, at the TT and North West 200 show that, but we do have one eye on the Yamaha R9 for the future.”

Russell is also looking forward to linking up with Farquhar’s KMR outfit to run Browne in the Supertwin class.

“The bike is a proven race winning package and prepared to the highest standard by Ryan who knows what it takes to win on the island,” he said.

“He brings a lot of experience which can only be a benefit.”