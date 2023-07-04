Browne finished second over two legs in the feature race on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha R6 behind Bradford’s Dean Harrison, who won both races on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.

Cookstown’s Gary McCoy also caught the eye with some strong rides at the 2.43-mile course, finishing third on the Madbros Suzuki.

Browne, who claimed his maiden podium at the TT in June in the first Supertwin race on Graeme Hanna’s Paton – loaned to John Burrows’ Dungannon-based team for the event – is part of a quality entry at the Southern 100, which takes place over four days from Monday, July 10 to Thursday 13.

Mike Browne on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha at the Cock 'o the North meeting at Oliver's Mount in Scarborough. Picture: Peter Leverton

He joins Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop, Harrison and 2022 Solo Champion Davey Todd on the grid, with Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward also entered on the KTS Racing by Steadplan 1000cc Honda and Kawasaki Supertwin machines, plus Stanley Stewart’s 600 Yamaha.

Browne finished fourth in the first Supersport race at Oliver’s Mount on Saturday and fourth in the first leg of the Cock ’o the North.

The Republic of Ireland rider claimed another fourth in the second Supersport race on Sunday morning before edging out McCoy in the second leg of the showpiece event to wrap up second overall behind Harrison.

Browne then rounded off a positive weekend at England’s only road racing venue with a podium in third in the final Supersport race on Sunday afternoon.

He now turns his attention to the ‘Friendly Races’ at the Southern 100, where practice begins on Monday before the first two races take place on Tuesday evening after final qualifying.

“My second time at Scarborough has been an enjoyable weekend,” said Browne.

“We had a mechanical issue in qualifying which meant I only got half the laps so some of the races were hard work starting from a bit further back on the grid.

“The front two rows are quite crucial with it being a narrow circuit.

“Credit to the boys, they changed a motor in record time and got me out for Saturday’s races without missing a session, so it was nice to reward them with a second place on Sunday for their hard work.

“Now it’s full steam ahead to the Southern 100 which is a track I’ve went well at in the past so I’m excited to get going there.”

July will be a busy month for the Ulster team with schoolboy racer Jack Burrows in action this weekend on Saturday and Sunday at the Irish Minibike Championship’s ‘King of the Corner’ double header at Nutts Corner.