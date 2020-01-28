Mike Browne joins Joey’s Bar Racing team in Moto3 class for 2020

Cork man Mike Browne will ride for the Joey’s Bar Racing team in the Moto3 class this season.

Browne, who is yet to confirm his plans for the larger capacity classes, will compete on the Ballymoney team’s Moto3 Honda machine.

Writing on Twitter, Gary Dunlop confirmed the news on Tuesday.

He said: “Really excited to have Mike Browne signed up for the 2020 season onboard the Joey's bar MCC Moto3.

“Mike has been showing massive potential in 2019 and we're delighted to have him ride for us this season coming. Just have fun and enjoy yourself Mike.”