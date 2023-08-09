The Cork rider was a double winner in the Supersport and Moto3 races at the Cookstown 100 this year and impressed on his debut at the North West 200, becoming the second fastest newcomer ever behind Englishman Richard Cooper.

Browne claimed a maiden podium at the Isle of Man TT in the first Supertwin race and sealed the runner-up spot at Armoy in the ‘Race of Legends’ last month, when he also finished on the rostrum in the Supersport class and set a new lap record on his way to victory in the Moto3 race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Republic of Ireland rider also enjoyed some impressive results on the short circuits, winning the Enkalon Trophy for the first time at the beginning of the season and clinching the Neil Robinson Trophy last month at Bishopscourt.

Mike Browne has signed with the Dungannon-based Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team for a fifth consecutive season in 2024

“I’m happy to be signing for Burrows Engineering/RK Racing for a fifth year,” Browne said.

“I haven’t proved myself on a big bike yet and this year was the first year with the team running the BMW M1000RR. I wanted so much more this year with the big bike but maybe we expected too much.

“We had some issues at the TT with and it and it just never happened, but the podium in the Supertwin race lifted things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I want to prove myself on the big bike the most and I struggled a bit with the BMW, but we did have some good results away from the TT,” he added.

“It’s no fault of the team’s and they put in as much effort as they could, but sometimes the TT just goes like that.”

Browne believes he is riding better than ever and is confident he will be able to show his full potential on the M1000RR Superbike in 2024.

“We had a good finish to the year at Armoy and our times were good on all the bikes,” Browne said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a second in the big Superbike race, although it was in the wet, and a second in the Supersport race in the dry.

“With the Moto3 we had a win and a lap record, and I’m definitely riding better than I ever did.

“We have found out so much more about the big bike now and hopefully we’ll be able to hit the ground running next year.”

Team principal John Burrows said it was a straightforward decision to retain the 31-year-old, who is set to make his Macau Grand Prix debut with the Dungannon outfit in November and compete at the Gold Cup meeting at Scarborough next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was never anyone else in my mind to run for 2024; there were a few options around, but my first option was to continue with Mike,” Burrows said.

“I’m delighted to have him back on board and we’re going into our fifth year with him. Mike has made serious steps forward since he joined the team, and I would like to be there and take him to that next level.

“We had a podium at the TT, but we had a bit of bad luck also with certain mechanical failures and whatnot, but in general the potential was there for some decent results.

“If everything falls into place next year then there is no reason why we can’t have an even better year in 2024.”