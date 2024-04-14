Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Browne, riding for Northern Ireland team BPE by Russell Racing on a Yamaha R6, won the eight-lap feature race by 4.6s from Cookstown’s Gary McCoy (Madbros Suzuki).

England’s Rob Hodson was third as he rounded out the rostrum on the SMT Racing Yamaha, only a few tenths of a second down on McCoy.

McCoy sealed victory in Sunday’s opening Supersport race by 0.4s from Hodson, with Marcus Simpson seven seconds adrift in third. Pole man Browne finished fifth after the race was red-flagged and the result taken after three laps.

Mike Browne (centre) won the feature Bob Smith Spring Cup race from runner-up Gary McCoy (right) and Rob Hodson. Picture: Peter Leverton

On Saturday, Browne won the opening Supersport race by six tenths of a second from Hodson, with Mike Norbury a long way back in third.

Irishman Browne enjoyed a bigger margin of success in the second race, which he won by 11.5 seconds from Hodson, while McCoy completed the top three, more than five seconds further behind.

Hodson won the opening Supertwin race by 0.7s from Simpson on Saturday, with McCoy third as the trio were covered a less than a second at the finish.

McCoy came out on top in Sunday’s race by 0.4s from Hodson, with Simpson seven seconds adrift in third.

Mike Browne (Russell Racing by BPE Yamaha R6) won the Bob Smith Spring Cup at Oliver's Mount, Scarborough to complete a hat-trick. Picture: Peter Leverton

Hodson took a win in Saturday’s Classic Superbike race on his Kawasaki ZXR750 ahead of Norbury and Joe Yeardsley.

In Sunday’s first race, Yeardsley had the edge by only a tenth of a second, with Hodson almost five seconds back in third spot.

Meanwhile, Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley has secured a deal to ride in the British Supersport Championship on the Binch Racing Yamaha.

Seeley’s chance arose when Zak Corderoy sustained an injury during pre-season testing, leaving a vacant seat.

However, the 44-year-old still has no plans in place for the North West 200 in May, where he holds the all-time record of 29 victories.

Seeley – third in last year’s National Superstock 1000 Championship for Ulster team TAS Racing on the SYNETIQ BMW – said: “I’m very excited to be joining Binch Racing backed by 3b Construction for another year in the BSB paddock.

“I hope to get back banging bars with my old foes and climbing onto the rostrum.

“I wish Zak a speedy recovery from his injury and I’m really looking forward to nurturing young Oliver (Barr) as we go. We are going to have a lot of fun.

“I haven’t ridden a bike since Brands Hatch last October so I’ll be rusty for a day or two as we test in Navarra, but then we hope to make strides during race weekend.”