The Burrows Engineering/RK Racing rider never looked back after passing Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Kawasaki) in the early stages of the eight-lap showdown, pulling away to clinch victory on the M1000RR by five-and-a-half seconds in a wet race.

Ballymena’s Lynn led on the opening lap by 0.3s but Browne soon nosed ahead and quickly pulled a gap, holding an advantage of half-a-second after three laps.

The Cork man, who won the Enkalon Trophy for the first time at Bishopscourt at Easter, increased his lead to 1.5s after five laps and continued to pile on the pressure, establishing an unassailable gap of 2.4s with two laps remaining.

Mike Browne won the Neil Robinson Memorial feature race at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Sunday on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW. Picture: Derek Wilson/Pacemaker Press

Browne closed out a comfortable victory in the end to earn the £1,000 top prize by 5.54s from Lynn, while Ryan Gibson from Banbridge completed the top three on his Gibson Motors Kawasaki, almost eight seconds down on the winner.

Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha) was fourth ahead of Kyle Cross (Circle K Airport Kawasaki), with Daniel Matheson in sixth on the LMLR BMW, 19.4s behind Browne.

Aaron Spence (Spence Engineering Kawasaki) received a 20-second penalty for jumping the start, which dropped him to 10th place.

Earlier, Lynn won the 10-lap Donny Robinson Memorial Supersport race on the J McC Roofing Yamaha.

Jason Lynn won the Donny Robinson Memorial Supersport race at Bishopscourt on the J McC Roofing Yamaha. Picture: Derek Wilson/Pacemaker Press

The three-time Irish Supersport champion claimed the honours by 2.5s from Christian Elkin (Dyno Centre NI Yamaha), with Luke Johnston finalising the rostrum in third on the AKR Thomas Bourne Racing Honda, 4.7s further back.

Andrew Smyth from Aughnacloy was fourth on the MPW Kawasaki with the top six completed by Lisburn’s Aaron Spence (WG Racing Yamaha) and Emmet O’Grady (Yamaha) from Tralee.